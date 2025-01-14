Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti; Online Classes for Classes 1-8

Prayagraj schools will remain closed on January 15, 2025, in observance of Makar Sankranti and due to anticipated traffic disruptions. Online classes for Classes 1 to 8 will be conducted instead.

Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti; Online Classes for Classes 1-8
School Closed (Photo Credits: File Photo)
Aanchal Valecha| Jan 14, 2025 09:37 PM IST

In light of the Makar Sankranti festival and anticipated traffic disruptions, the District Basic Education Officer of Prayagraj has declared a holiday for all government and aided schools in the district on January 15, 2025. The directive applies to all primary and secondary schools affiliated with various boards, including English and Hindi medium schools. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Many as 25 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam So Far on Makar Sankranti.

Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti

