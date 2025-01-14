Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti; Online Classes for Classes 1-8

In light of the Makar Sankranti festival and anticipated traffic disruptions, the District Basic Education Officer of Prayagraj has declared a holiday for all government and aided schools in the district on January 15, 2025. The directive applies to all primary and secondary schools affiliated with various boards, including English and Hindi medium schools. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Many as 25 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam So Far on Makar Sankranti.

Prayagraj Schools to Remain Closed on January 15 for Makar Sankranti

Online classes for Class 1 to 8 in all Prayagraj schools tomorrow in the wake of traffic movement on Makar Sankranti.#Prayagraj #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/nYvExiM51n — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 14, 2025

