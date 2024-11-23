The INDIA alliance has emerged victorious in Jharkhand, with overwhelming support from the people. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the voters for their trust and congratulated Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers, for their efforts in securing this significant win. Gandhi described the victory as not just a political achievement but also a triumph for the protection of the state’s natural resources, including water, forests, and land, aligning with constitutional values. In contrast, Gandhi acknowledged the unexpected results in Maharashtra and emphasized that the alliance would thoroughly analyze the state's outcome. He extended heartfelt thanks to the voters and recognized the relentless hard work of party workers across both states. Priyanka Gandhi Wins Debut Election From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat by Margin of Over 4 Lakh, Falls Slightly Short of Rahul Gandhi’s Record.

Rahul Gandhi Hails INDIA Alliance's Victory in Jharkhand

झारखंड के लोगों का INDIA को विशाल जनादेश देने के लिए दिल से धन्यवाद। मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन जी, कांग्रेस और झामुमो के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को इस विजय के लिए हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। प्रदेश में गठबंधन की यह जीत संविधान के साथ जल-जंगल-ज़मीन की रक्षा की जीत है। महाराष्ट्र के नतीजे… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 23, 2024

