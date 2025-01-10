RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka sharply responded to L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s controversial remarks advocating for a 90-hour workweek and working on Sundays. In an undated video, Subrahmanyan joked about employees working Sundays, saying, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office.” Reacting on X, Goenka quipped, “Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept?” He stressed the importance of work-life balance, calling excessive work a “recipe for burnout.” ‘How Long Can You Stare at Your Wife?’: L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan Advocates 90-Hour Workweek, Wants Employees To Work on Sundays Too (Watch Video).

Harsh Goenka on L&T Chairman 90-Hour Workweek Remark

90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential.… pic.twitter.com/P5MwlWjfrk — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)