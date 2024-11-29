Sambhal District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya has issued a prohibitory order enforcing Section 163 of the BNSS until December 10, 2024. The order prohibits gatherings of five or more people without prior permission. The directive aims to maintain law and order in the district. Residents are advised to adhere to the regulations to avoid legal consequences. Authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance during this period. Sambhal: Heavy Police Force Deployed Ahead of Friday Prayers at Shahi Jama Masjid After Stone Pelting Incident Over Mosque Survey (Watch Video).

Prohibitory Order Imposed in Sambhal

