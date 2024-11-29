Security has been heightened in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, November 29, ahead of the Juma prayers that will be performed at the Shahi Jama Masjid today. Heavy police force has been deployed in order to maintain law and order. Sambhal witnessed violence on November 24 over the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people died and several others, including police personnel, sustained injuries in the violence. A lower-court had on November 19 ordered a survey of the Mughal-era mosque after a petition claimed that it was built after demolishing a temple. Sambhal Violence: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel Forms 3-Member Judicial Inquiry Commission To Investigate Stone Pelting Incident During Shahi Jama Masjid Survey.

Heavy Police Force Deployed in Sambhal

#WATCH | Security continues to be deployed in UP's Sambhal following the stone pelting incident on November 24 over the Shahi Jama Masjid survey Friday prayers will be offered at the mosque today pic.twitter.com/lchYiuNZX0 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2024

