The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday rescued seven people from a gorge in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand where a car was reported falling from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie lake near Bhatta village at around 11. 50 am. Ladakh: BRO Rescues Four Persons Trapped in Heavy Snow in Leh.

ITBP Rescues Seven in Uttarakhand:

Seven persons were rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from a gorge in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. One car was reported falling from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie lake near Bhatta village at around 11. 50 am today: ITBP — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)