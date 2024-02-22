Sakshi Mishra, daughter of former Bareily MLA Rajesh Mishra, who was in the news in connection with her love marriage, has been making headlines again. This time, Sakshi has accused her in-laws of assault for not fulfilling their demand for a car and Rs 10 lakh as dowry. Referring to the atrocities committed against her, Sakshi reached the SSP office on Thursday, February 22, and pleaded for justice. Previously, four years ago, a video had gone viral wherein Sakshi alleged her father for harassing her over her marriage with a man from another community, fearing honour killing. Bareilly MLA Rajesh Mishra Denies Honour Killing Attempt Allegations Levelled Against Him By Daughter In Video.

Former MLA's Daughter Sakshi Mishra Allegedly Faces Threat From In-laws

