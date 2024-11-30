A fresh controversy has emerged in Varanasi as the Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board renewed its claim over Udai Pratap College, established in 1909. The board asserts that the 100-acre property, including the Choti Masjid within the campus, is Waqf land endowed by the Nawab of Tonk. The college administration refutes this, citing its status under the Charitable Endowment Act. The dispute dates back to a 2018 Waqf Board notice, with no follow-up until a 2022 construction attempt near the mosque was halted by police. The college principal alleged power theft by the mosque and expressed concerns amid debates on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Waqf Row: JPC Seeks Time Till 2025 Budget Session, Will Move Motion in Lok Sabha Today.

UP Waqf Board Claims Ownership of 115-Year-Old Udai Pratap College

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: DK Singh, Principal, Udai Pratap College says, " UP Sunni Central Waqf board sent Udai Pratap College a notice in connection with a tomb and Mosque in the premises of the college, on 6th December 2018...they wanted the land to be registered under UP Sunni… pic.twitter.com/pj9tYNXC38 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2024

