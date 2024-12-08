In a tragic incident in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, a woman had to transport her younger brother’s body tied to a taxi roof after being unable to afford the INR 12,000 fee demanded by an ambulance service. The 20-year-old, Abhishek Kumar, was found near railway tracks after reportedly consuming poison. He was rushed to Dr. Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital but was declared dead. Following the post-mortem, Shivani, his sister, sought help to transport the body 195 km to their hometown, Berinag. Her pleas went unanswered, leaving her no option but to tie the body to a taxi roof for the journey. Authorities have ordered a probe into the incident, which has drawn public outrage over the lack of affordable medical services and dignified transportation for the deceased. High-Speed Chase on Hyderabad-Vijaywada Highway: Thief Steals Ambulance in Telangana, Caught After 2-Hour Long Police Chase; Video Goes Viral.

सभ्य शहर में सभ्यता का फिर क़त्ल हुआ। ये घटना उत्तराखंड के हल्द्वानी की है। बहन के पास भाई का शव ले जाने के लिए पैसे नहीं थे। एम्बुलेंस चालकों से लेकर सबके सामने गिड़गिड़ाई लेकिन सब पत्थरदिल निकले। बेबसी की बेड़ियों में जकड़ी बहन मृत भाई को टैक्सी की छत पर सामान की तरह बांधकर 195… pic.twitter.com/phVpKjQXZU — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) December 8, 2024

