Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme held in Lucknow on Tuesday, December 26. Previously, in a tweet via his official X handle on the occasion of Sahibzada Diwas, the latter wrote, “Tribute to the four Sahibzadas of Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj on the occasion of their martyrdom day 'Veer Bal Diwas' (Sahibzada Day). The supreme sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas will always inspire us all to protect the motherland and our religion.” Veer Bal Diwas 2023: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Other Leaders Remember Martyrdom of Chote Sahibzadas of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Yogi Adityanath Attends 'Veer Baal Diwas' Celebration Event in Lucknow

गुरु श्री गोबिन्द सिंह जी महाराज के चारों साहिबजादों के बलिदान दिवस 'वीर बाल दिवस' (साहिबजादा दिवस) के अवसर पर उन्हें कोटिशः नमन! चारों साहिबजादों का सर्वोच्च बलिदान मातृभूमि और स्वधर्म की रक्षा हेतु हम सभी को सदैव प्रेरणा प्रदान करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/8rCdmCkruZ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)