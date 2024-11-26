A massive fire broke out on the 16th floor of the 18-storey Vertex Soliaire building in Thane's Kalyan on Tuesday evening, November 26. No casualties were reported in the blaze, whose cause was not immediately known, he said. Thane additional CP Sanjay Jadhav said the fire brigade and police have reached the spot and rescue work has been underway. Thane Pharma Factory Fire Update: Worker Injured in Blaze at Pharmaceutical Unit in Anand Nagar MIDC.

Vertex Society Fire

Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of the high-profile Vertex Society in Kalyan. The fire brigade team has started their efforts to extinguish the blaze pic.twitter.com/6wXrRuWkaa — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2024

