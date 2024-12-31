In a tragic incident in Visakhapatnam, a lorry lost control and crashed into a Xerox shop in Gajuwaka's Sundarayya Colony, resulting in the death of a 58-year-old man. The victim, identified as Venkata Ramana, an employee of Visakha Steel Plant, succumbed to his injuries while another woman narrowly escaped the crash. The accident, which occurred on December 31 around 12 PM, was captured on CCTV, and disturbing videos soon surfaced on social media. The impact of the crash was intense, with the lorry slamming into the shop, causing significant damage. Disturbing footage shows a customer standing in the neighbouring shop, unaware of the imminent danger, while locals quickly rushed to assist the injured. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, with Gajuwaka police leading the probe. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Visakhapatnam: Two Youths Dead, One Seriously Injured After Bike Hits Wall of NAD Flyover; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Lorry Loses Control, Rams into Xerox Shop in Gajuwaka

#Visakhapatnam : #Accident Horrific, a driver of a lorry, lost control over it and rammed into the xerox shop, in Sundarayya Colony in #Gajuwaka, caught on #CCTV Venkata Ramana (58) an employee of Visakha Steel Plant died in this accident, another woman narrowly escaped.… pic.twitter.com/W4rCnXcHzF — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) December 31, 2024

