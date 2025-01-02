The Allahabad High Court recently said that it is high time for husbands to shed the outdated mentality of the Victorian era and realise that a wife's body, privacy and rights are her own and not subject to the control or ownership of her husband. The high court further said that a husband is expected to honour the trust, faith and confidence reposed in him by his wife. The Allahabad High Court also said that husband sharing videos related to their intimate relationship amounts to a violation of the inherent confidentiality that defines the bond between husband and wife. The high court bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar also added that a wife is not an extension of her husband but an individual with her own rights, desires and agency. The High Court observed while dismissing a plea filed by the husband, who has been accused of recording a video of intimate acts without the wife's knowledge and consent. The husband was also accused of uploading intimate videos on Facebook and then sharing them with the wife's cousin. ‘Free-Willed’ Wife Meeting Civil Society Members Sans Forming an Illegal Relation Isn’t Cruelty Against Husband, Says Allahabad High Court.

Wife Is Not an Extension of Her Husband but an Individual

The Allahabad High Court has observed that it is high time for husbands to shed the outdated mentality of the Victorian era and realise that a wife's body, privacy, and rights are her own and not subject to the control or ownership of her husband. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/q6OeCdRBVO — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 2, 2025

