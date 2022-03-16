Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said about Harbor and 9/11 Attacks in request to US diplomats for help against Russian invasion of Ukraine. He received a standing ovation during his address to US Congress.

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, against our right to live freely in our own country, against our national dreams.Just like the same dreams you Americans have", said Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy cites Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks in appeal to US Congress for help against Russia, 'we need you right now, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)