BJP national president and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to meet the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, tomorrow, January 16, 2025, in Delhi. The meeting will take place under the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, which aims to foster international relations and promote understanding of India’s political landscape. The 'Know BJP' initiative seeks to engage with global leaders and diplomats to offer insights into the Bharatiya Janata Party's vision, governance, and policies. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Star Campaigner List for Vidha Sabha Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Lead the Charge.

JP Nadda to Meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on January 16

