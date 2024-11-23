Jubilant celebrations erupted across Maharashtra as the Mahayuti alliance is set to form the government once again, according to official Election Commission trends. In Thane, laddus were distributed at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, marking the alliance's strong performance in the elections. Meanwhile, outside the residence of BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, the sounds of dhols filled the air as party workers celebrated the anticipated victory. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and other partners, has shown a commanding lead in the ongoing vote count. The elections, held on November 20 for the 288-member legislative assembly, witnessed a significant voter turnout. As final results are awaited, the alliance's supporters are gearing up for another term of governance in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MVA Stunned As MahaYuti Heads for Landslide Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Dhols Played, Laddus Distributed as Mahayuti Leads in Voting Trends

#WATCH | Mumbai | The sounds of dhols reverberate outside the residence of BJP leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis as Mahayuti is all set to form the government in the state pic.twitter.com/vdxAp657cS — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Laddus being distributed at the residence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde in Thane as Mahayuti is all set to form the Government in the state once again, as per official EC trends. (Video: Office of Shrikant Shinde) pic.twitter.com/TRpHwwpvc4 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

