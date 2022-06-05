Sara Ali Khan exactly knows how to turn heads at an event and well we are noting it down. As while many Bollywood beauties on IIFA 2022's green carpet opted for a dress or gown, it was Sara who went desi way in a white peplum top and sharara pants combo. The Atrangi Re actress looked mesmerising in the outfit by Faraz Manan. IIFA 2022: Ananya Panday Shines Bright in White Manish Malhotra Saree for the Awards Night (View Pics and Video).

Sara Ali Khan at IIFA 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

