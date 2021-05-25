Buddha Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on May 26. Also known as Vesak or Vesak Day, the festival is commemorated in the honour of Gautama Buddha’s birthday. Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism has been a great source of inspiration for his followers across the globe. On this occasion of Buddha Purnima 2021, we bring you a collection of inspirational quotes and sayings by Gautama Buddha to observe Vesak Day.

"If you knew what I know about the power of giving you would not let a single meal pass without sharing it in some way." - Gautama Buddha

"Learn this from water: loud splashes the brook but the ocean's depth are calm." - Gautama Buddha

“I never see what has been done; I only see what remains to be done.” - Gautama Buddha

“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.” - Gautama Buddha

“Teach this triple truth to all: A generous heart, kind speech, and a life of service and compassion are the things which renew humanity.” - Gautama Buddha

“What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create.” - Gautama Buddha

