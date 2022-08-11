Siblings celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan by following the sacred Hindu culture and ceremony. At this event, sisters of all ages tie amulets, known as Rakhi, around their brother's wrists. The Rakhi symbolises protection that the brother has to promise for the rest of his life to their beloved sisters. The festival falls in the month of Shravan. Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi 2022 will be celebrated on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha. According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August. The festival is known by different names; some people call this Festival ‘Rakhi Purnima’, and some call it ‘Kajri Purnima.’ Here is our compilation of Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages, Happy Rakhi quotes, Raksha Bandhan 2022 HD images and Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 text messages.

Rakhi 2022 Greetings

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: I Pray for Your Success, Prosperity, and Long Life, Dear Brother. Sending Loads of Love and Best Wishes. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi 2022 HD Images

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Rakhi Bhai. Thanks for Always Being My Pillar of Strength. I Am Very Fortunate to Have a Brother Like You.

Raksha Bandhan HD Wallpapers

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Rakhi to My Childhood Leg-Puller, My Best Brother, My Guardian Angel, and the Only Person Who Understands Me Inside-Out.

Wishes For Raksha Bandhan 2022

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: As We Grow, We May Gain and Lose Many Things in Life but I Want You to Know That I Will Forever Be There for You. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Dear Brother!

Happy Raksha Bandhan Sayings

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Sayings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Here's Sending Rakhi and All the Love in the World to the Most Supportive and Responsible Brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes: Send Happy Rakhi Greetings, HD Images & Quotes to Your Siblings

