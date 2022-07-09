Hujjaj reached Masjid Al Haram to perform Tawaaf Al Ifaadah on Saturday, July 9 After Eid al-Adha 2022 prayers in Haramain Sharifain. Watch the live streaming of Tawaf-e-Khana Kaba on YouTube here. Earlier on this day, pilgrims pelt stones on Satan in Jamarat which is one of the Hajj 2022 rituals to be performed on the 10th of Dhul Hajjah. On the day of Eid Al Adha 1443 till last day pilgrims chant "Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar La Ilaha Ilallah Wallahu Akbar Allahu Akbar Wa Lillahil Hamd" as they perform Tawaf Al-Ifadah at the holy mosque.

"More than 6 million of Zamzam water distributed to the pilgrim up till now". "Sign language activated to communicate with pilgrims with hearing disabilities". said the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Watch Live Streaming Here:

