On Mahatma Gandhi’s 77th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders across party lines paid tribute to the Father of the Nation. Observed as Martyrs’ Day, January 30 marks the day in 1948 when Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Delhi’s Birla Bhavan. Remembering his legacy of non-violence and peace, Modi urged citizens to uphold Gandhi’s ideals. Congress, BJP, and other leaders will gather at Raj Ghat to honour his contributions to India’s freedom struggle. Tributes poured in from across the country, reaffirming lasting impact of “Bapu” on India’s democracy and social justice. Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About Martyrs’ Day To Mark the Death Anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi on His Punyatithi

Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2025

Political Leaders Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

त्याग और तपस्या की प्रतिमूर्ति, राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी के शहादत दिवस पर भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम में गांधी जी ने देश में नई चेतना का जागरण किया और अंग्रेजी हुकूमत को हिलाने का कार्य किया। बापू के आदर्श, विचार और सिद्धांत सदियों तक प्रासंगिक रहेंगे और आने… pic.twitter.com/WhIJQygjNR — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) January 30, 2025

विश्व को सत्य और अहिंसा को आत्मसात कर परतंत्रता व अत्याचार से मुक्ति का मार्ग दिखाने वाले परम पूज्य राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गाँधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। बापू के स्वच्छता के संदेश ने देश में बड़े बदलाव का सूत्रपात किया है। आपका अनुशासित एवं आदर्श… pic.twitter.com/16Kd5DYjuJ — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 30, 2025

"सच्ची शिक्षा वही है जो अच्छे विचार और चरित्र बनाए।" – महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। बापू ने सत्य, न्याय और अहिंसा के रास्ते पर तपस्या करके देश को एकता के धागे से पिरोया और अंग्रेज़ों को बाहर निकाला, पर उनके अधूरे सपने उनके लेखन में पढ़े… pic.twitter.com/6FK2VKd60W — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 30, 2025

