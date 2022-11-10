The well-known Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a great Indian ruler who carved out his independent kingdom. The brave Maratha emperor is celebrated annually during Shiv Pratap Din, commemorating the day when Shivaji Bhonsale killed Afzal Khana, the strong chieftain of Adilshahi. Afzal planned to loot and extinguish Hindu temples for their enormous wealth and torture priests around the holy precincts. Shiv Pratap Din 2022 will be marked on Thursday, 10 November. To mark the occasion, here is our compilation of Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 messages, quotes, wishes and greetings. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

Shiv Pratap Din 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Messages

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Quotes

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Shiv Pratap Din Messages

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Photos (File Image)

Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Images

Happy Shiv Pratap Din 2022 Greetings (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)