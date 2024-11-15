Is it a dry day today in India? Guru Nanak Jayanti is a majorly celebrated occasion. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 falls on Friday, November 15. The Sikh community across the globe celebrates the highly revered and respected guru with a lot of joy and devotion. A dry day is usually observed on national holidays, bank holidays, during elections, for special events, and on days of religious or political importance. A dry day means restaurants, pubs, bars and liquor shops are strictly prohibited from selling, purchasing or serving alcohol. As Guru Nanak Jayanti is a very significant occasion, November 15 has been declared as a dry day in India. This means no alcohol will be served, bought, or purchased today. Is It Dry Day on 15th November for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024? Check if Alcohol Will Be Available for Sale in Local Liquor Shops, Pubs, Restaurants and Bars Across the Country on Gurpurab.

November 2024 Dry Days

