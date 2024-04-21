Is today a dry day on April 21, 2024, in India? The answer to this question is yes. The reason is the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti 2024, marking the 2622nd birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important Jain festivals, so a dry day is observed on this date. For the unversed, according to the alcohol laws in India, a dry day is a specific day when alcohol sale is prohibited in liquor shops, bars and restaurants across the country. It is mostly observed during major religious festivals, national holidays, and elections in India. Mahavir Jayanti 2024 Date, Time and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira.

Check the Full List of Dry Days in India in 2024:

Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country#MahavirJayanti https://t.co/syehhfyTrf — LatestLY (@latestly) April 21, 2024

