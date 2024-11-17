The Miss Universe 2024 top twelve contestants were announced at the end of the swimsuit round. Among the top favourites, Chile’s Emilia Dides made it to the top 12. Earlier, she won the ‘Popular Vote,’ increasing her chance to advance at the competition. With her confidence and grace, she has already won fan’s hearts and is currently one of the top favourites among contestants for Miss Universe 2024 winner prediction. As she sets her eyes on the crown, the audience looks forward to the evening gown round with the hope that Emilia will eventually secure the top five spot for the question-and-answer round. The top 12 contestants for Miss Universe 2024 are Juliana Barrientos (Bolivia), Maria Fernanda Beltran (Mexico), Ileana Marquez (Venezuela), Magalf Benejam (Argentina), Jennifer Colon (Puerto Rico), Chidimma Adetshina (Nigeria), Valentina Alekseeva (Russia), Emilia Dides (Chile), Suchata Chaungsri (Thailand), Victoria Kjaer (Denmark), Ashley Callingbull (Canada) and Tatiana Calmell (Peru). Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semi-Finalists’ Names and Photos: Rhea Singha of India Advances to Swimsuit Round.

Chile’s Emilia Dides Wins the ‘Popular Vote’ at Miss Universe 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

Emilia Dides Secures Spot at Miss Universe 2024 Top 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)