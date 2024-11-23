Danny Mejia from Puerto Rico etched his name in history by clinching the prestigious Mr World 2024 (Mister World 2024) title at the grand finale held in NovaWorld, Phan Thiet, Vietnam. He outshone 59 other contestants, becoming the first Puerto Rican to achieve this remarkable feat. Vietnam's Phạm Tuấn Ngọc secured the first runner-up position, while Antonio Company from Spain and Felipe Salvador Maria from Angola claimed the second and third runner-up titles, respectively. India's Gokul Ganesan proudly represented the nation by making it to the Top 10. Indeed, congratulations to Danny Mejia on victory. Miss Universe 2024 Winner Is Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark: Beauty Queen Wins 73rd Miss Universe Crown and Pageant Title, Venezuela, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand Declared Runner-Ups!

Danny Mejia Is Mr World 2024

🔴LIVE REACTION/ MR WORLD 2024 FINAL RESULT THE WINNER OF MR WORLD IS NONE OTHER THAN PUERTO RICO 🇵🇷 “Danny Mẹjia” อาชีพ: นักร้อง เก็บรางวัลมาเพียบ! 🫅MR WORLD AMERICA ▫️Sport challenge winner 🥇 ▫️Talent show winner 🥇 ✨1st RUNNER UP 🫅MR WORLD ASIA ▫️VIETNAM 🇻🇳… pic.twitter.com/ymTyFhRQ4Q — ✨𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 (@inspoPageant) November 23, 2024

Congratulations to Puerto Rico's Danny Mejia

#MisterWorld 2024: El boricua Danny Mejía hace historia y se consagra como el ganador de este importante concurso de belleza masculina. #MisterPuertoRico 🌎🇵🇷👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/f3gxV1CW9S — H. Roddz (@HRoddz) November 23, 2024

