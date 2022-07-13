A group of courageous youngsters are highly praised on the internet for their brave efforts to save a calf stranded in a deep valley. The video of the rescue operation and how the men risked their lives to pull the animal on a slippery land won many hearts. The incident took place in Panvel taluka's Vavanje region. Reportedly, the calf had been lying in the valley for three to four days. Instances like this prove that humanity is still conscious under challenging circumstances. Shopkeeper Saves Cow From Getting Electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa; His Random Act of Kindness and Bravery Goes Viral on Internet.

Watch The Brave Act Of Saving The Animal:

This group of gents in Panvel, Maharashtra in India took a huge risk on a steep slippery slope to save a calf’s life. The world needs MOO-re people like them.#TBTweets #Panvel #Maharashtra #India pic.twitter.com/aaIp5EfqMh — Tushar Bedi (@tusharbedi) July 11, 2022

