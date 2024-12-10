A Brazilian woman, reportedly identified as a well-known doctor, Dayana Segtowich, is going viral online after she was filmed hanging on the side of a pickup truck. This dramatic scene, reportedly, took place after she allegedly caught her husband, Fabricio Segtowich, a Para-style businessman and owner of franchises for two major gym chains, cheating on her. In the now viral video doing the rounds on social media, Dayana is seen clinging onto the side of the moving vehicle, attempting to confront the driver and get them to stop. According to reports, the unusual incident occurred on Romulo Maiorana Avenue in Belem, Para. Watch the viral video below. Miss Vizag Nakshatra Catches Husband Red-Handed With Another Woman in Visakhapatnam! Wife Thrashes Them Both; Video Goes Viral.

Brazilian Woman Hangs Onto Door of Moving Pickup Truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DESPERTA CIDADE (@despertacidade)

