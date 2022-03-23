Inspired by the popular game Worlde, a BTS fan decided to make a game that will check whether you are a genuine fan or not. The game, BTS Heardle is about guessing a song by the Bangtan Boys in seven attempts. It also offers hints for each guess while testing how much ARMY knows about the lyrics. Some crazy fans have already begun sharing their obsession for the game as well as their scores on social media platforms. BTS' New Deco Kit: V, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga And J-Hope Introduce Their Individual Merch In Short Trailer Video.

New BTS Heardle Game For ARMY!

🎧🎶BTS Heardle is out #BTSARMY 🙌🏼!!! Check how much you know the lyrics 🔥 or if you’re more capable of recognizing #BTS songs by sound first 🫰🏼💜https://t.co/yM6SJK6k4Khttps://t.co/9lBZYMYusjpic.twitter.com/yhCrmPsbfv — ^•Sara | 사라•^ ⁷ 💜 네 i’m just going to #StayAlive (@sbagrafic86) March 21, 2022

Watch Official Video Of BTS' Dynamite At Good Morning America

