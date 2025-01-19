In a moment of relief and hope, journalists in Gaza were seen singing and cheering just hours before a long-awaited ceasefire took effect, marking the end of 16 months of relentless violence. The ceasefire, reached after arduous negotiations, brings a halt to what has been described as one of the most devastating periods in Palestinian history. Their wide smiles and cheerful gestures symbolized a collective longing for peace amid the backdrop of widespread destruction and suffering. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Israeli Ministry Issues List of 735 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released in Ceasefire Deal.

Journalists Celebrate Ceasefire With Songs and Smile After 16 Months of Conflict

Journalists in Gaza sing and cheer hours before the ceasefire comes into effect, marking the conclusion of 16 months of Israel's most brutal onslaught against the Palestinian people in history. pic.twitter.com/y5pcwFcKkb — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2025

