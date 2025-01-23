We often come across viral videos of healthcare workers or professionals dancing or doing absurd things while on duty. Similarly, a video of a healthcare worker dancing on a specially-abled patient’s head has irked the internet. In the video, the patient is seen seated on a chair as the healthcare worker performs an inappropriate dance around him. The video quickly went viral online, and after facing massive backlash online and drawing criticism for her actions, she has uploaded a video in her defence. In her latest video, she says that the patient looks very aware and comfortable to her. Watch the viral video below. Uttar Pradesh: Dance Video Inside Labour Room Lands Nurse in Trouble in Budaun.

Healthcare Worker Dances on Specially-Abled Patient's Head

Health Care worker responds after facing backlash for dancing on a disabled patient’s head “He looks very aware & comfortable to me” Is this acceptable from behavior from a “professional” or nahh?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTi8V5HBoT — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 22, 2025

Healthcare Worker Defends Herself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop | Rap (@chicagoplugtv)

This Is Unacceptable!

It is totally unacceptable from a professional even if the patient is comfortable. — Gregs (@chizye) January 22, 2025

So Embarrassing!

She’s at best a sitter for a home health agency or just freelancing. It’s a stretch to say she’s a healthcare worker. Nevertheless, this is embarrassing for mankind. — Doc Doc Milner (@squelcchh) January 23, 2025

Seriously?

Imagine paying someone to take care of your disabled child and you see them online doing this ? — Erline (@MsErline) January 22, 2025

