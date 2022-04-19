Happy National Send Nudes Day 2022! As crazy as it may sound, there is such a day that revolves around sending nude pics to your partner, could be your husband, wife, girlfriend or boyfriend, a person you trust. Nevertheless, sending nudes is not a joke, so if you have second thoughts regarding this act, please do not proceed with it. Instead, share funny tweets, quirky memes and jokes with fellow Twitterati online.

HAHHAHHA It Is!

What's The Point of This Fun Day

Dudes mad that women aren't sending them nudes on National Send Nudes Day on their phone like pic.twitter.com/p8I5Ux0Gfg — 🇺🇸 The Bearded Badass 🇺🇦 (@Beard3dBadass) April 19, 2022

Actually Do NOT

April 18th National Send Nudes Day. Go bless someone today with a good nude. pic.twitter.com/DuBw4ecB4Y — Mr. L (@ManMythDaLegend) April 18, 2022

Heya

It’s Send Nudes Day? Well you know what to do 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dan ✌🏼 (@alittlebitdan) April 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)