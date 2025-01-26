A viral video from Bengaluru showing a man accused of hiding a camera in a geyser to record a woman’s private moments has been debunked by police. The incident, which led to the man being publicly thrashed, turned out to be a fabricated story. Police investigations revealed that the woman and the accused were in a consensual affair. When their relationship was discovered, the woman alleged blackmail to cover up the situation. She later admitted to sending intimate photos to the man herself. Officers found no evidence of a camera inside the geyser, deeming the claim implausible. Both parties declined to file formal complaints, and no charges were pressed. The police described the incident as a personal dispute that escalated unnecessarily, causing public outrage based on false accusations. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Places Hidden Camera Inside Geyser To Record Woman’s Private Moments, Threatens to Leak Her Videos; Arrested.

Bengaluru Woman’s Claim of Hidden Camera in Geyser Debunked, Revealed as Affair Cover-Up

