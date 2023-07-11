A fan of Shah Rukh Khan has created a doll that looks just like the actor in his upcoming film Jawan. The fan, who goes by the name Paige Wilson on Twitter, shared pictures of the doll on social media, and it quickly went viral. The doll is made of cloth and plastic, and it features Khan's bald look from the Jawan preview. The fan also made a custom outfit for the doll, which is similar to the one Khan wears in the film. The fan said that she was inspired to create the doll after watching the Jawan preview. She said that she "couldn't get enough" of the preview, and wanted to create something that would immortalise Khan's look from the film. Jawan preview was released on July 10, and it has been met with positive reactions from fans. The preview shows Khan in a new action avatar, and it has generated a lot of excitement for the film. Jawan is directed by Atlee and is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 7, 2023. Jawan Prevue: Netizens Commend Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara in First Glimpse of Atlee’s Film, Say It’s ‘Worth the Wait’!

Check Out The Pictures Here:

Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer! It's so multifaceted that we may not be able to exhaust its thrills by re-watching it endlessly before the whole #Jawan story is known--but we'll try!… pic.twitter.com/DK5rySEUqr — Paige Wilson (@breakfreeofbox) July 11, 2023

