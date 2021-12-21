Recently, Tom Holland surprised ARMY, by his surprising revelation during his appearance on Twitter Movies that he is a BTS Fan too while promoting his latest movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Somehow, BTS ARMY took it too seriously and started thinking that Jeon Jung-Kook fits perfectly for the Spider-Man role! How? Besides the point, JungKook was featured in the December edition of an international fashion magazine. He was seen squatting on a block like Spiderman, with his face set in a grim expression. The whole JungKook spider-man agenda has been thriving after this photoshoot and ARMY's reactions will leave you in splits. BTS’ Jungkook Influences McDonald’s With Unique Instagram Username, See How Golden Arches Followed Golden Maknae’s Footsteps!

See The Best Reactions That Came On Twitter Below:

Ummm, Maybe Yes!

I'm pretty sure Jeon Jungkook was the spiderman in another universe pic.twitter.com/2JMIavMtCO — Lyn ☾ ᵀᴬᴱ |ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ᵀʳᵉᵉ (@Jeon_Lyn9711) December 21, 2021

Indistinguishable!

Crazy ARMY! Haha

#JUNGKOOK as Spider-Man 🕷🕸 As the movie just premiere, I did this poster to celebrate the occasion jeje I always have pictured JK as Peter Parker, I think his energy match Peter perfectly 🤍#BTS @BTS_twt #SpiderManNoWayHome #SPIDERMAN #fanmade #fanart pic.twitter.com/Y1Dm138se0 — chimi ✦ (@chimigraphic) December 15, 2021

JungKook Or Spider-Man?

jungkook as spiderman 🕸 pic.twitter.com/pL8KSH1eJN — random jk things (@randomjungkook) December 21, 2021

Lol! Unbelievable!

contributing to the jungkook spiderman agenda pic.twitter.com/XZRW3Fd7Hi — ⁷ (@baIenciagajk) December 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)