We are just a day away from the first day of the new year. Yes, it is officially time to bid goodbye as we celebrate the last day of 2024 and prepare to welcome 2025 with open arms. As we close this chapter and step into a new one, netizens have taken to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the past year and the year ahead. Netizens are sharing their emotions through GIFs, heartfelt messages, images, wallpapers, funny memes, jokes, and quotes. View the posts below. 'Last Monday of 2024' Messages, Funny Memes, GIFs and Images Go Viral As Netizens Express Their Feelings on X.

Happy Last Day of 2024

Be hopeful, because miracle still happens. Happy last day of 2024. pic.twitter.com/uV9rM8r8zo — Emmygold (@princess_ehmy) December 31, 2024

Last Day of 2024 GIFs

Good morning, CaPeng! Today's the last day of 2024. How've your 366 days been so far? pic.twitter.com/vL7KVLXyLY — TIMETABLE 📌 (@LIGHTSH0P) December 31, 2024

Last Day of 2024 Messages

On the last day of 2024, with enthusiasm, we move towards 2025. Wishing everyone a happy New Year! #LifeInYunnan #fo pic.twitter.com/4fxXMLeCOo — zero(互fo) (@zeroMinion0) December 31, 2024

I Can’t Believe This!!!

i cant believe this is the last day of 2024 pic.twitter.com/2kXP3VysJ9 — jules (@dreadrooks) December 31, 2024

Last Day of 2024 Wallpapers

Thanks for being my favorite source of light 🌅🍊🤏🏽. Have a nice #lastdayof2024 everyone 🚀💫 pic.twitter.com/fyIDLlN4TW — THY | 🐼 LUNAR 🐣 | 🤍 ❤️‍🩹 🩵 💛 (@thyton312) December 31, 2024

Last Day of 2024 Jokes

Last Day of 2024 Funny Memes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)