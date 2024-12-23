YouTuber and techie Zara Dar recently made headlines when she announced that she would be ditching her PhD programme to pursue her career as an adult content creator on OnlyFans. Until now, Zara had been an advocate for women in science and technology. Hence, her decision comes as a surprise. In a now viral video, Zara mentions the reasons behind her decision. She claims that the decision has been difficult but not upsetting, and she does not regret it. She mentions that she wanted a life free from academic expectations, and finance also played a major role in the decision. She revealed that she already earned over USD 1 million through her OnlyFans content, which allowed her to pay off her mortgage and buy a car. Watch the viral video below. OnlyFans’ Bonnie Blue Films Inviting ‘130 Barely Legal 18 Year Olds’ at Nottingham University To Sleep With Her, Wants To Be Used ‘As a Guinea Pig’ in Viral Video.

YouTuber Zara Dar Ditches PhD To Become Adult Content Creator

