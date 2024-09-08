In a major goof-up, Blinkit accidently sent a bikini set to a man who ordered male underwear from the quick-commerce service provider. The man took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his grievances. "Hello @letsblinkit wtf is this i have ordered jockey male underwears and you have send me this Now how to return this i have reported this to your help center still no return or refund had not done yet (sic)," the man wrote. However, this mix-up brought a riot on X, with netizens reacting with funny comments. "Sex change operation can fix this problem," one user opined. Another user, with a pinch of optimism, said, "1 underwear ke jagah pe 3 mil gaye, win-win deal." Centipede Found in Amul Ice Cream: Noida Woman Orders Family Pack of Ice Cream Through Blinkit, Finds 'Kankhajura' Inside (Watch Videos).
Man Claims Blinkit Sent Him Bikini Instead of Male Underwears
Hello @letsblinkit wtf is this i have ordered jockey male underwears and you have send me this
Now how to return this i have reported this to your help center still no return or refund had not done yet pic.twitter.com/4VcjQNMU5V
— Priyansh (@priyansh_who) September 7, 2024
'Sex Change Operation Can Fix This'
Sex change operation can fix this problem.
— yatharth* (@CastePatroller) September 7, 2024
Optimism at Its Peak
1 underwear ke jagah pe 3 mil gaye, win-win deal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/y19MlWPHR7
— Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) September 7, 2024
There's Always That Guy
You got a chance to try this, dont miss out
— Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) September 7, 2024
Batao?!
🙂❤️ pic.twitter.com/yNB0nLOtrI
— Shakarapova (@infinity_sharma) September 7, 2024
DUDEE!!??
Update: blinkit refused to refund my money so i compromised https://t.co/SgBCw5QjQV pic.twitter.com/6I3SFEUem5
— Priyansh (@priyansh_who) September 7, 2024
