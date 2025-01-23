A viral video from City Mall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar has sparked outrage, showing food delivery agents allegedly barred from using the building’s lift. The video, shared widely on social media, captures a notice stating, “Swiggy, Zomato and goats are not allowed.” The discriminatory message has gone viral online, with many slamming the mall’s management for disrespecting delivery workers. The mall management has not yet responded to the controversy. Kanwariyas Denied Entry Into ‘Mall of Ranchi’ in Jharkhand as They Were Not Wearing Slippers, Viral Video Surfaces.

Food Delivery Agents Allegedly Not Allowed in Lift of City Mall in Srinagar

Video from City mall Srinagar, Delivery boys are not allowed in the lift. pic.twitter.com/A9LVgsOXvl — The Nawakadal (@Nawakadal3) January 22, 2025

