It is officially the New Year 2025, and the world is welcoming the brand new year, marking the start of new beginnings, new possibilities, and opportunities. Millions around the globe are celebrating the new year in diverse ways. Some are choosing solitude and peaceful celebrations with family and loved ones; others are choosing grand celebrations with friends. Many others are choosing to celebrate New Year’s Day with moments of serenity and reflection by visiting temples and places of worship. From Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and more, devotees are thronging to temples and places of worship to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the divine on New Year’s Day 2025. New Year 2025 Quotes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Happy New Year Wishes, Wallpapers, GIFs and Sayings on January 1.

Devotees Offer Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Devotees Throng Lingaraj Temple on First Day of New Year 2025

Devotees Visit Mata Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar

Devotees Flock to Sai Baba Temple for New Year’s Day 2025

Ganga Aarti Performed at Assi Ghat, Varanasi

Devotees Gather at Rockfort Manikka Vinayagar Temple for New Year

Devotees Celebrate New Year 2025 at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Devotees at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir for New Year 2025

