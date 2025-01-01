It is officially the New Year 2025, and the world is welcoming the brand new year, marking the start of new beginnings, new possibilities, and opportunities. Millions around the globe are celebrating the new year in diverse ways. Some are choosing solitude and peaceful celebrations with family and loved ones; others are choosing grand celebrations with friends. Many others are choosing to celebrate New Year’s Day with moments of serenity and reflection by visiting temples and places of worship. From Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and more, devotees are thronging to temples and places of worship to offer their prayers and seek blessings from the divine on New Year’s Day 2025. New Year 2025 Quotes: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Greetings, Happy New Year Wishes, Wallpapers, GIFs and Sayings on January 1.

Devotees Offer Prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

VIDEO | Assam: Devotees offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of the year 2025.#HappyNewYear2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mRMgkEuOks — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

Devotees Throng Lingaraj Temple on First Day of New Year 2025

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar: Devotees throng Lingaraj Temple in the Capital City to offer prayers to the Lord on the first day of the year, 2025. #LISTEN to what a priest says about rituals at the temple on the #NewYear #NewYear2025 #HappyNewYear #HappyNewYear2025 #Bhubaneswar… pic.twitter.com/r6Or296nHj — OTV (@otvnews) January 1, 2025

Devotees Visit Mata Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar

Kaimur, Bihar: Mata Mundeshwari Temple was decorated with flowers on the first day of the New Year 2025 as thousands of devotees visited for darshan, with heightened security in place pic.twitter.com/dC2SmpGoVA — IANS (@ians_india) January 1, 2025

Devotees Flock to Sai Baba Temple for New Year’s Day 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: Hundreds of devotees flock to Lodhi Road’s Sai Baba Temple to offer prayers on the first day of the year 2025.#HappyNewYear2025 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mk1agzAPuW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2025

Ganga Aarti Performed at Assi Ghat, Varanasi

🚨 MESMERIZING VIEW Ganga Aarti performed at Assi Ghat, Varanasi, marks the first day of 2025 💖 Enthusiastic Devotees offered prayers, performed rituals, and visited temples to mark the New Year 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lznmXh2yWS — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 1, 2025

Devotees Gather at Rockfort Manikka Vinayagar Temple for New Year

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Devotees gathered and offered prayers at Rockfort Manikka Vinayagar Temple in Trichy on the first day of the year, 2025. pic.twitter.com/A20Zu9dYGu — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Devotees Celebrate New Year 2025 at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: A large number of people visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple to offer prayers on the first day of the year 2025. pic.twitter.com/6fkODSvJ3k — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

Devotees at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir for New Year 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees gather to offer prayers at Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on the first day of the year, 2025. pic.twitter.com/4pro4zzBdN — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2025

