Union Minister Anurag Thakur arrived at the Parliament complex wearing a saffron hoodie on Saturday, February 10, 2024. The sweatshirt had a message ‘Namo Hattrick’ printed on it, indicating PM Narendra Modi win in the upcoming General Elections 2024. The latter chose to wear the hoodie ahead of the Lok Sabha discussion on the newly constructed Ram Temple. Thakur’s pic donning the saffron sweatshirt is currently doing rounds on social media. Veer Baal Diwas 2023: Union Minister Anurag Thakur Participates in Langar Seva at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi (Watch Video).

Anurag Thakur Dons Saffron Hoodie With ‘Namo Hattrick’ Printed on It

PHOTO | Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) was seen wearing a saffron-coloured hoodie with 'NAMO HATTRICK!' printed on it in Parliament premises earlier today. pic.twitter.com/5QXfz0da5U — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

