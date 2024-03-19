A new ad campaign titled 'Assume I Can' is encouraging viewers to rethink their ideas about Down syndrome. Produced by CoorDown and Small New York, in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and other organisations, the ad campaign features Canadian actress and broadcaster Madison Tevlin. In the ad, titled 'Assume That I Can,' Tevlin challenges the stereotypes society has about people with Down syndrome. Madison narrates various situations where she has faced discrimination because of her Down syndrome, such as people doubting her ability to enjoy a cocktail, live independently, or pursue important life goals. Released ahead of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, the ad calls on audiences to reject harmful stereotypes. The main goal of the Down Syndrome ad campaign is to fight damaging misconceptions that affect individuals with Down syndrome. World Down Syndrome Day 2024 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Global Event That Creates Awareness About Down Syndrome.

Watch the World Down Syndrome Day Ad Featuring Madison Tevlin Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMALL (@smalltheagency)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)