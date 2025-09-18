India's iconic badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are facing Taiwan's Chiu Hsiang Chieh and Wang Chi-Lin in the men's doubles Round of 16 match in the ongoing Super 750 Badminton tournament, China Master 2025, on September 18. The Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin China Masters Badminton 2025 men's singles will be played at Shenzhen Arena, and starts at 11:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans might have the telecast viewing option of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi-Lin badminton clash live on the Star Sports TV channel. However, fans will get the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. Lakshya Sen Knocked Out In First Round of China Masters 2025, Suffers 11-21,10-21 Defeat To Toma Popov.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty in RO16

Recap: Satwik–Chirag storm through at the #ChinaMasters! 💥🏸🇨🇳 India’s top men’s doubles pair beat Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif/Roy King Yap 24–22, 21–13 on Day 2 to seal their spot in the pre-quarters. 🔥 Next up later today ➡️ Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Linh. 📸… pic.twitter.com/uNDQBJrEbA — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 18, 2025

