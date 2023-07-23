The Semifinal hurdle is also crossed and now Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to engage in one final battle with After a solid victory in the Quarterfinal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to cross swords with Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the Korea Open 2023 Final on Sunday. The Final clash has a start time of approximately 11:00 AM IST. The events begin 7:30 AM IST onwards. The Men's Double final is is expected to start after the men's singles final match between Singapore's Loh Kean Yew and Denmark's Anders Antonsen. The Live telecast of the event will be available on Sports 18 network. While fans can have access of the live streaming of the Men's doubles clash of the Korea Open 2023 on JioCinema.

Korea Open Men's Doubles Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details

