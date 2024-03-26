Age is just a number. After MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane gives a glimpse of what he can do even at this age as he dives after covering a lot of ground and takes a brilliant catch to dismiss dangerous David Miller during CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match. Miller tried to flick Tushar Deshpande over mid-wicket but mistimed it. Rahane ran in from the deep and stretched full to complete the catch. Fans loved it and made it viral on social media. Sameer Rizvi Smashes Rashid Khan for Two Sixes in One Over In His Debut Innings During CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Ajinkya Rahane Catch Video

Now Ajinkya Rahane takes a splendid running catch! 🔥 There's no escape for the ball with @ChennaiIPL's current fielding display 😎 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/fu6Irj1WDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

