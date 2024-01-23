Farokh Engineer was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Indian cricket. Engineer, a legend in his own right, had a memorable career where he represented India in 46 Test matches, scoring 2,611 runs. In First-Class Cricket, the former wicketkeeper-batter played 335 matches in all where he racked up more than 13,000 runs. The 85-year-old was awarded the prestigious award in front of an audience packed with some big names in Indian cricket in what turned out to be a very memorable moment. BCCI Awards 2024: Former Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Farokh Engineer Wins Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

BCCI President Mr. Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. @JayShah present the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award to Mr. Farokh Engineer 🏆👏#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/4XqM2kmLUE— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)