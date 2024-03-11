Gujarat Giants stay floated in the race to the playoffs as they secure a hard fought 8-run victory over UP Warriorz in their penultimate game of WPL 2024. After opting to bat first, Beth Mooney's (74) half-century powered them to a score of 152/8. Sophie Ecclestone shined for the UP Warriorz as she scalped three wickets. Chasing, it, Shabnam Shakil (3/11) dismantled the UP Warriorz top order and pushed them in a position of trouble. Deepti Sharma (88*) played a blinder with the support of Poonam Khemnar but failed to take them over the winning line. ‘You are a Star’ Suryakumar Yadav Encourages Richa Gosh Following Recent Heartbreaking Defeat Against Delhi Capitals (Watch Reel).

Gujarat Giants Stay Alive in Play-Off Race

