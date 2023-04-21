Devon Conway continued his excellent form in IPL 2023 with a third consecutive half-century in the tournament, while batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad match on Friday, April 21. The New Zealand left-hander played some exquisite shots and got to his half-century off 34 balls. He hit eight fours and one in his knock. This was also his sixth fifty in IPL. MS Dhoni Magic Behind the Stumps! Watch Chennai Super Kings Captain Pull Off Lightning-Quick Stumping to Dismiss Mayank Agarwal During CSK vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Devon Conway Hits Half-Century

Devon Conway is having an excellent time with the bat this season 🔥🔥 Fifty off just 34 deliveries for the opener as @ChennaiIPL move to 86/0 at the end of 10 overs. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/0NT6FhLKg8#TATAIPL | #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/Om21m8lix1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

