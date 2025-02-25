Ex-Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram's Wife Shaniera Akram Calls Out 'Divorced XI' Social Media Post

Sharing funny meme and images has been a trend ever since the social media became part of the human life. But sometimes the idea or information is wrong backfiring the creators of the meme. In the recent post shared by ‘GemsOfCricket’ where a cricket team of 12 famous players who are or were divorced was formed. Shaniera Akram, wife of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram was surprised to see her husband in the list. Taking shots at the account, Shaniera Akram wrote, “You guys are definitely "out of context" and from what I can see you're also out of correct and reliable information!“ See post below. Wasim Akram Lauds Abhishek Sharma After Record-Breaking T20I Knock Against England After India’s Clash Against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Post Shared by Ex-Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram's Wife Shaniera Akram

Hey @GemsOfCricket You guys are definitely "out of context" and from what I can see you're also out of correct and reliable information! 👏🏼 https://t.co/kn68XKh6xv — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) February 25, 2025

