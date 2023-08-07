Fi Morris made history, becoming the first-ever bowler in the history of The Women's Hundred to take a five-wicket haul. Morris starred with her brilliant bowling performance for Manchester Originals against Birmingham Phoenix where she finished with a fifer off just 16 balls while conceding just seven runs. Needless to say, she now holds the record for the best-ever bowling figures (5/7) in the history of the women's competition, surpassing Marizanne Kapp's 4/9 in 2021. Smriti Mandhana Completes 500 Runs in the Women's Hundred, Achieves Feat During Welsh Fire vs Southern Braves Clash.

Fi Morris Takes First-Ever Five-Wicket Haul in The Women’s Hundred

